Major road closure announced in Gulf country

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality announced major road closure. The civic body announced that it will temporarily close a part of Al-Baladiyah Street (Seeb Municipality) from today till Wednesday, August 3, 2022 for maintenance work.

Earlier the Royal Oman Police announced that the road leading to the Ain Kor area in Dhofar Governorate will be closed temporarily. The road is closed due to high water levels.

Meanwhile, the dual Aswad Road project in the Wilayat of Shinas in the North Al Batinah Governorate was opened for traffic. The road starts from the Al Batinah Expressway intersection and extends for a distance of 6.5 km.