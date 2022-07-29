Redmi launches Redmi 10A Sport in India: Details

Mumbai: Popular Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched its Redmi 10A Sport in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A Sport runs on Android-based MIUI 12.5 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The handset features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone comes with a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor at the back.The Redmi 10A Sport packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with a 10W charger.