Russia claims Ukraine attacked prison in Donetsk, killing 40 people

Russia’s defence ministry reported on Friday that 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 were injured when HIMARS missiles made by the United States were used to attack a jail in separatist-held territory.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm reports from the battlefield. Ukraine did not respond to the Russian declaration right away.

Russian defence ministry briefing: ‘A missile strike from the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention centre in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held.’

Denis Pushilin, a separatist leader supported by Russia, was quoted by Interfax as stating that the prison near the frontline town of Olenivka held 193 inmates and that none of them were foreigners.

Many Ukrainian fighters, including some from the Azov batallion, were captured at Olenivka after their surrender, and Russia eventually took control of Mariupol after a months-long siege of the Azovstal steel complex.