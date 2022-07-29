Six accused charged by Hyderabad Police in minor gang-rape case.

Six people, including five minors, were charged by the Hyderabad Police on Thursday in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old minor that occurred on May 28 in the city’s Jubilee Hills area.

Within 56 days after the occurrence, two courts—Juvenile Court and Nampally Court—received the 350-page chargesheet. The statements of 65 witnesses in the case have also been recorded by the police.

On May 28, an instance of gang rape involving a 17-year-old girl was reported in Jubilee Hills. However, after counselling the 17-year-old victim, a case was filed on May 31. Five accused, including the prime suspect Saduddin Malik and five other children, were arrested and sent to juvenile detention centers and jails, respectively, based on the information provided by the victim.

The MLA’s son was one of five minors who received bail on July 26, 2022. Saduddin Malik is a prisoner at Chanchalguda. Sources claim that the police will soon petition the court to have the CCLs tried as adults.