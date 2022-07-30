10 missing children found by Delhi Police, returned to their families

Following a special push to locate the children within a week, the Delhi Police successfully reunited 10 kids with their families. To find missing children in the area, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Outer district established different teams in each police station.

Every police station had patrol cars with megaphones fitted, as per the DCP’s instructions. Every street was given notice, and officials were requested to gather information about the missing kids. All of the nearby police stations and neighbouring districts were informed about the missing children.

In order to find any hints about the missing children, police were sent to check CCTV footage. The State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Doordarshan, and newspapers were consulted for all relevant info on the missing children, and the material was then uploaded to the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) website.

Ajara, Mohini, Khushbu, Satish, Kanchan, Ajay, Roshni, Aahat, Ashu, Deepak, and Satyam are the children who were located and reunited with their families.