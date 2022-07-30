Home remedies for thicker eyebrows; Read on

People now tend to rely on natural solutions for their beauty and fashion problems. Many oils that are readily available at home will help you grow fuller brows without taking a lot of effort to style them. Eye makeup looks fantastic when your eyebrows are fuller as well. Let’s now look at some natural oils that can be used to grow excellent, thick eyebrows.

Vitamin E oil

Antioxidants included in vitamin E oil aid in hair growth and fortify weak hair. Open the vitamin E capsule, massage the oil in circular movements over the eyebrows, and then leave it on overnight to witness the magic happen.

Onion juice

There are several advantages of using online juice for hair. It strengthens the hair and promotes quicker hair growth. Slice an onion and grind it to extract the liquid. To get rid of the smell of onions, you may also combine lemon juice with onion juice. With the aid of cotton, apply the mixture to your brows.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is beneficial for eyebrow hair protein. Coconuts contain lauric acid, which promotes healthy hair growth. Coconut oil massages provide the hair with protein. Apply coconut oil to the brow, let it sit overnight, and then rinse it off with water the next morning.

Almond oil

Omega 3 fatty acids, which are abundant in almond oil, nourish and strengthen hair. Make the eyebrows appear fuller and heavier by massaging almond oil.