How to select the right wok

The best method for selecting a wok

If you appreciate cooking Asian cuisine, you’ve probably wondered what the greatest wok is to purchase. Purchasing the ideal wok may improve both the fun and efficiency of your cooking.

What is a Wok?

A wok is a deep round-bottomed cooking pot that originated in China. Chinese cooking methods include stir-frying, steaming, pan-frying, deep-frying, poaching, boiling, braising, searing, stewing, creating soup, smoking, and roasting nuts. Woks are used in all of these methods. Many would even claim it’s the most crucial piece of equipment in a Chinese kitchen.

Carbon steel

Woks made of traditional carbon steel are strong and light. They offer quick heat transfer, which is crucial for stir-frying since it allows food to be quickly seared.

The most popular type is definitely the carbon steel wok. Many experienced Asian cooks wouldn’t consider using anything else.

Achieving the ideal temperature control is significantly simpler with carbon steel than it would be with other materials because it is a cheap material that conducts heat extremely well. Woks made of carbon steel develop their own non-stick surface due to the buildup of carbon deposits. This procedure is known as “seasoning.” This not only alters the flavour of the dish but also makes cleaning the wok much simpler.

Non-stick wok

Non-stick woks are made to make cooking with less oil simpler, much like any non-stick pan. Even while seasoned carbon steel woks are non-stick, not everyone wants to go through the process. Some people would prefer the wok to be usable right away, in which case purchasing non-stick is a better choice.

Non-stick coatings have developed over the years to withstand the higher temperatures needed for stir-frying. They still don’t sear the food in quite the same way as carbon steel, but they do a good job and are certainly easier to clean and maintain.

Stainless steel

Stainless steel woks are excellent for cooking acidic, vinegar- or tomato-based meals because they are non-reactive. However, they heat up extremely quickly. They also have the advantage of being lightweight, which is useful for both transporting and cooking meals.

?Seasoning a Wok?

In order to prepare a wok for cooking, it must first be “seasoned” by applying a thin layer of oil on it. However, at home, you might be able to get away with seasoning every other or third meal. Professional cooks would do this before every usage of the wok.

A fresh wok needs to be carefully cleaned before being heated all over. Once cooled, rinse it again, before using an oil-soaked cloth (or some kitchen roll) and a medium heat to cover the pan completely in a very thin layer of oil.

Size Matters

There are a few more things to think about, such the size you require, after you’ve chosen the material for your wok. Different sizes are available for woks.

The size of the wok you choose will likely depend on a number of factors, including your personal tastes, the type of cooking burner you have, the depth of the wok, and the number of people you plan to feed while cooking. In the Indian market, woks range in size from 20cm to 32cm.