Putin claims Russian fleet will soon get new hypersonic missiles.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that the Russian navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in the coming months, with the location of their deployment determined by Russian interests.

Putin lauded Tsar Peter the Great for creating Russia a great sea force during a speech on Russia’s Navy Day in the former imperial city of St Petersburg. Putin made no direct reference to Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin head stated that he had signed a new navy doctrine, the contents of which were not made public, and praised the Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as the only ones in the world.

‘These (missiles) will be delivered to the Russian armed forces in the next months,’ Putin stated. ‘With these fearsome weaponry on board, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be the first to deploy on combat duty.’

‘The Russian navy’s capability is crucial here… It is capable of responding with lightning speed to anyone who chooses to violate our sovereignty and freedom.’

Hypersonic missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted several Zircon test launches from warships and submarines in the last year.