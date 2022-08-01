Foreign portfolio investors turns buyer in Indian market

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the Indian market. The FPIs turned buyers after 9 months. FPIs remained net sellers for 9 months in a row.

FPIs invested around Rs 4989 crore in the Indian equity market on July. They were buyers for 9 days in the month. As per market experts, the investors will remain buyer in August too. Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out a net amount of Rs 2,056 crore from the debt market during July.

FPIs withdrew Rs 50,145 crore in the month of June. This was the highest net outflow since March 2020. In March 2020, the investors pulled out Rs 61,973 crore from the Indian market. Between October 2021 and June 2022, they withdrew Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets.