10-minute quick and wholesome lunchbox recipes for children

Since children require a lot of nutrition for growth, packing the ideal lunchbox for them might be challenging. The majority of kids return with the food untouched. Making some delicious and nutritious meals becomes necessary as a result. But it takes a long time to pack the lunch. Why don’t we provide you with a list of quick and easy healthy lunchbox ideas that you can prepare at home in just 10 minutes to please the kids? Look at this.

Eggs & Veggies Salad

Peel a couple of hard-boiled eggs and use them in the salad. Chop whatever veggies you like in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp sliced black olives, 1 tbsp mayonnaise, 1 tbsp red and yellow bell pepper, and a couple of cut lettuce leaves after adding 1/2 tbsp mustard sauce. Add some salt and pepper to them, then thoroughly toss them. Add toasted bread and add a sprinkle of paprika to it.

Vegetable Upma

Prepare this recipe by dry roasting 4–5 tablespoons of semolina, then set it aside. Then, heat 1 tbsp of coconut oil in a kadhai over a medium temperature. Add 4-5 curry leaves and 1/2 tsp. mustard seeds to the oil after it is hot enough. Once the seeds crackle, fry 2 tbsp raw peanuts in it for a few seconds and then add vegetables of your choice. Make sure all the veggies are finely chopped. Stir well and cook the veggies for 2-3 minutes. Then, add roasted semolina in the kadhai and add a little water. Mix everything well and then cook for 3-4 minutes until the semolina is dry again. Serve hot.

Whole wheat Pasta Salad

Take 1 cup of wholewheat pasta, cook and put it in a bowl. Then add 2-3 tablespoons of bell peppers. Add one stalk of celery, half a cup of steamed broccoli florets, and a small amount of onion to this. Add feta cheese, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 tsp of lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste to the top. The nutritious salad will be ready in no time if you toss them all together.

Stuffed Besan Cheela

This recipe contains a lot of protein and can be prepared quickly. All you have to do is combine 3 to 4 tablespoons of besan with a teaspoon of baking soda, a pinch of red pepper flakes, a pinch of asafoetida, and salt and pepper to taste.

Make a beautiful cheela with some ghee after thoroughly mixing. While it is cooking, combine 2 tbsp of chopped paneer with 1 tsp of chopped onion and tomato, 1 tsp of chopped coriander, a little chaat masala, and salt to taste. When the cheela is cooked through on one side, flip it over, put the filling on that side, and roll it up. Your food will be ready after 2–3 minutes of cooking. Serve it with mint & coriander chutney.

Roti Pizza

Kids adore this dish more than any other. All you need is a cooked chapati, some of their preferred vegetables, and cheese—in this instance, cottage cheese—to make it. Put a freshly cooked chapati over a low temperature in a skillet coated with a little ghee, and spread a layer of tomato ketchup on top to prepare this dish.

Spread the kid’s preferred vegetables next, followed by a thick layer of cottage cheese and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese. For 4-5 minutes, seal the pan’s lid to allow the cheese melt. After it has finished cooking, remove the pizza, slice it, and then incorporate the dibba.