British presidency candidate Truss says ‘junk food taxes are over”

Liz Truss, the leading candidate for British prime minister, declared she would abandon plans to limit multi-buy deals on foods and beverages rich in fat, salt, or sugar and would not enact any additional taxes on junk food.

The cost of living crisis caused Britain to delay rules prohibiting ‘buy one get one free’ deals on food and drink high in fat, salt, or sugar until October of the following year. The country already taxes sugar in soft drinks.

Truss told the Daily Mail in an interview that ‘those taxes are done. Are we debating whether or not someone ought to purchase a two-for-one deal? No. There is undoubtedly sufficient of that.’

According to Truss, British citizens want the government to put more effort into providing efficient transportation systems, communications infrastructure, and reducing National Health Service waiting lists.

They object to the government dictating their diet, she said.

Restrictions on restaurants’ free refills of soft drinks were also scheduled to be part of the prohibition. Still scheduled to take effect in October are restrictions on where unhealthy foods can be found in stores.

Ahead of a decision scheduled on September 5, opinion polls of Conservative Party members, who will choose their new leader and the nation’s future prime minister, show Truss to be ahead of Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

John Allan, the chairman of Tesco, the largest grocery chain in the United Kingdom, criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration in June for having inconsistent policy, notably with regard to anti-obesity initiatives.