Reasons to eat avocados every day

Because they are very fulfilling, avocados are a common ingredient in Indian kitchens. While some people consider avocados to be fruits, many others think of them as vegetables.

The demand for avocados, which are indigenous to Mexico and Central America, has increased significantly among Indians. Avocados are well-liked for a reason—in addition to being tasty, they are brimming with vitamins, minerals, and other compounds that support your health.

When compared to other fruits and vegetables, avocados are a superior source of good health and nutrition, according to Shubha Rawal, COO of Sourcing and Marketing at IG International.

The glial cells that support the information-carrying nerves in the brain are protected by the monounsaturated fatty acids in avocados. Avocados are a good source of vitamin E which protects against Alzheimer’s disease & slow the decline of memory & thinking skills.

Antioxidant qualities of vitamin E aid in preventing cell deterioration brought on over time by toxins and solar radiation.

Eating one avocado each week may reduce your risk of coronary heart disease by up to a fifth, according to research. Particularly avocados can decrease blood pressure, ‘bad’ cholesterol, and triglycerides.

In the realm of cooking, using avocados is becoming more and more popular. Aside from their delectable flavour, avocados have minerals that support healthy eyes. An ounce of avocado has 80 grammes of milligrammes of lutein, a naturally occurring antioxidant that blocks harmful light waves to your eyes. The flesh of an avocado closest to the skin, which is a darker green colour, contains the antioxidants.

Avocados also contain high levels of phytochemicals and carotenoids, which may have anticancer properties.

According to Krishnan Atrey, executive director and co-founder of Organic Kitchen, avocados’ bumpy skin may contain bacteria and chemicals that are damaging to your health. Choosing avocados from organic farms can assist you in obtaining the essential vitamins and minerals free of chemicals.