UP court sentences driver to death for killing 7 family members in 2013

A driver was given the death penalty by a Ghaziabad court on Monday for murder of a shopkeeper and his six family members. After finding driver Rahul Verma guilty of the murders of trader Satish Chandra Goel and six members of his family, Additional Session Judge Nirmal Chandra Semwal sentenced him to death, according to District Government Counsel Rajesh Chandra Sharma.

He claimed that on May 22, 2013, three generations of the trader’s family died. Sharma said that 15 days prior to the incident, Verma had been fired due to the loss of Rs 4.5 lakh from Goel’s home.

According to the district government lawyer, Verma secretly entered the residence on the intervening night of May 21/22, 2013, and used a sharp-edged weapon to kill Goel, his wife Manju Rani, son Sachin, daughter-in-law Rekha, granddaughter Megha (14), and grandsons Honey (12) and Aman (10).