Health benefits of Ragi

Ragi flour is brownish-red in colour and is rich in protein, fibre, and iron. It is sometimes referred to as finger millet flour.

The fact that ragi is gluten-free is the best reason to include it in your regular diet. For those who are not familiar, gluten is one of the main causes of weight gain. Ragi’s high fibre content is beneficial for promoting weight loss.

Additionally, it aids in managing diabetes. Ragi aids diabetics in regulating their blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Ragi also contains dietary fibre, which helps prevent overeating, regulate the digestive process, and moderate blood sugar levels.

Ragi is also known to be free of salt and cholesterol, making it beneficial for those with heart conditions. Additionally, the quantity of dietary fibre and vitamin B3 or niacin supports the body’s ability to increase good HDL levels and decrease bad LDL levels.

In addition to all of this, ragi also helps to prevent chronic diseases, improves digestion, and avoids obesity. Ragi must be regularly taken, especially by breastfeeding moms. Check out these quick and wholesome ragi desserts that you can incorporate into your everyday diet.

Ragi Barfi

Ragi flour is added to a skillet that has 2 tbsp of ghee already heated. On a low burner, cook for 3 to 5 minutes. After that, stir in 1/4 cup of jaggery powder and cook for 5 minutes. After that, add 2 cups milk, 1/3 cup almond powder, and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder. Spread the mixture on a greased surface after thoroughly mixing. Cut it into small barfis after allowing it to cool.

?Ragi Laddoo

Add 1 1/2 cups of ragi flour to a pan that has been heated with 1/2 cup ghee. Mix thoroughly, then heat for 5-7 minutes, or until the flour’s rawness disappears. After letting it cool for a while, add 3/4 cup of jaggery powder and stir well. Then, stir in 1\2 tsp of cardamom powder until the mixture has the consistency of glue. Shape the mixture into tiny laddoos after it is warm enough, and then store them in an airtight container.

Ragi Cake

Add 1 cup ragi flour, 1 cup wheat flour, 1/2 cup cocoa powder, 3/4 cup sugar, and 1.5 tsp. baking powder to the mixing bowl. Mix well. To this, add 2 cup milk, 1 tsp vanilla essence, 1 tsp baking soda, and 3/4 cup melted butter. Mix well using the cut and fold technique. Line a cake tin with parchment paper and pour the cake mixture. Bake for 35 minutes at 180 °C or until the knife comes out completely clean. De-mould and serve.

Ragi Cookie

Roast50 grams each of wheat and ragi flour for 5-7 minutes. It should be moved to a mixing basin. Add 80 gms of butter and 60 gms of jaggery powder to another bowl. Mix well. To the roasted flour 1/2 tsp of baking powder has to be added. Combine all ingredients thoroughly, then cover the dough for 30 minutes. The dough should be formed into small discs, placed on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper, and the oven should be preheated to 160°C. The cookies should bake for 15 minutes. Use an airtight container for serving or storing.

?Ragi Pancake

Mix 1/2 cup ragi flour, 1/2 wheat flour, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 cup jaggery powder, and 1 cup in a deep mixing bowl. Mix well to form a batter of pouring consistency. Heat a pan and grease it with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of the batter and cook it evenly on both sides using minimum oil/ghee. Your fresh Ragi Pancake is ready. Serve it hot with a topping of maple syrup and fresh fruits like bananas and berries.