Madhya Pradesh police recoveres Rs 85 lakh from govt clerk’s home

On Wednesday, a state clerk’s home was raided and Rs 85 lakh in cash was found there by the Madhya Pradesh Police. The funds were found during a raid by the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which was looking into a case of disproportionate assets. On Wednesday, the EOW officials arrived to the home of Hero Keswani, a clerk with the state Medical Education Department.

After the EOW officials arrived at Hero Keswani’s home to conduct searches, he became unwell. He needed to be treated at a hospital and admitted. The officials were unable to question Hero Keswani because of his poor health.

Hero Keswani began his job with a monthly salary of Rs 4,000 and now earns Rs 50,000. EOW officials say that more inquiry on the case is ongoing.