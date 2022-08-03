Money laundering case; ED seals portion of National Herald office

As part of the ongoing money laundering probe, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday closed the Young India Ltd. office at the National Herald building in New Delhi. According to sources, the ED has ordered that the premises not be opened without the agency’s prior approval.

Meanwhile, more police officers were stationed outside the office of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A day before, the ED had conducted a raid at the National Herald newspaper’s New Delhi headquarters and 11 other places. Sonia Gandhi, the head of the Congress, as well as her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi have already been questioned by the agency.