The Veil, a Steven Knight thriller series, will star Elisabeth Moss.

Elisabeth Moss, a well-known Hollywood actress, will play the lead role in Steven Knight’s upcoming series ‘The Veil’ on FX. According to Variety, ‘The Veil’ is a thriller that examines the unexpected and complicated relationship between two women as they travel from Istanbul to Paris and London while engaging in a deadly game of truth and deception. One woman is on a mission to disclose the other’s secret before thousands of lives are lost.

We are still awaiting the reveal of the show’s remaining cast. ‘I’m overjoyed to be telling this narrative, which is genuinely global and incredibly modern. Some of the best talent in the industry has been assembled by us. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event’, Knight stated.

The official adaptation of ‘Great Expectations’ for the FX channel, with actor Olivia Colmon to play the major character, is presently in production. Knight has previously worked with the FX channel on the films ‘Taboo,’ which had Tom Hardy in the lead role, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and ‘The Veil.’

In addition, Knight is credited with inventing the well-liked series ‘Peaky Blinders’ and the Apple series ‘See.’ He recently said that he was producing an Apple series about Enzo Ferrari.

The fifth season of the popular Hulu television programme ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which stars Moss, will premiere in September. Moss won the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series for her work on the show in 2017 and a Golden Globe in 2018.

She also received six Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Peggy Olson in the AMC television series ‘Mad Men.’ According to Variety, she recently worked on the Universal film ‘The Invisible Man’ and the Apple television series ‘Shining Girls.’