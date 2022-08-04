An increase in rhino poaching in South Africa to satisfy Asian demand

In the first half of the year, rhino poaching increased in South Africa, where 259 rhinos were killed for their horn.

In the country as a whole, 259 rhinos were stolen between January and June 2022 as opposed to 249 during the same time last year. Just the Kruger National Park saw 82 rhinos stolen.

The majority of rhinos slain this year have been in private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal, according to recent trends in rhino poaching. The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms. Barbara Creecy, stated that this makes it even more crucial for the national government to refocus its efforts on assisting provincial authorities and private reserves in the fight against rhino poaching.

According to poaching figures from 2022, there have been losses of 49 privately held parks and 210 on state-owned land. As previously mentioned, KwaZulu-Natal suffered the most at this time, losing 133 rhinos. This is more than three times the 33 rhinos that were wiped out in the first half of the year.

‘As long as criminal organisations continue to operate within our borders, the demand for rhino horn poses a continuing threat to our rhino herds. The National Prosecuting Authority, the SAPS, the DPCI, and the Green Scorpions, as well as Customs personnel, can all be credited for the number of successful arrests and prosecutions that have been made over the past six months. Private security is assisting these attempts,’ Creecy said.

Collaborations between the public and business sectors are still essential to stopping the trafficking of wildlife. The partnership now spans the financial and transportation industries, as well as transit and end-user nations in Southeast Asia, particularly with the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the Minister said. This is in addition to the work being done within the seven Integrated Wildlife Zones.

69 persons were detained between January and June in relation to rhino poaching and rhino horn trafficking. According to the ministry’s statement, 13 alleged poachers were among those who were detained in the Kruger National Park.