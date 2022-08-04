North Korea asserts that it will ‘never tolerate’ American allegations about its nuclear development.

North Korea called the United States the ‘kingpin of nuclear proliferation’ and asserted that it would ‘never tolerate’ any criticism of the isolated nation’s nuclear programme. It also declared that it would not tolerate any intrusion on its sovereignty.

This year, North Korea tested missiles at an unprecedented rate, and according to foreign experts, it is getting set to perform its seventh nuclear test, the country’s first since 2017.

A month-long U.N. conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was taking place in New York City when the statement was released on Wednesday by the North’s permanent mission there (NPT).

The North ‘continues to expand its unlawful nuclear programme,’ according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and ‘is getting ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test.’

Given that it is the primary source of nuclear proliferation, the United States accusing someone of making ‘nuclear threats’ represents the height of busy blaming, according to North Korea.

The North also asserted that no one has the authority to interfere with the nation’s right to self-defense because it withdrew from the non-proliferation treaty a long time ago.

The North added in its statement that it ‘would never allow any attempt by the U.S. and its servile forces to groundlessly defame our State and trespass upon our sovereign rights and national interests.’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared last week that his nation was prepared to activate its nuclear war deterrent and stave off any military conflict with the United States.