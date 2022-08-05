Foreign currency worth over Rs 41.8 lakhs seized by Delhi Customs officials from Indian traveller

An Indian passenger who was ready to board a flight for Dubai was arrested by customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, August 4. The foreign currency recovered was valued about Rs 41.8 lakhs.

On Thursday, the passenger planned to take flight IX-141 from New Delhi to Dubai. The passenger was got off the plane based on suspicion, and after a thorough search of his person and baggage, the foreign currency was found in one of the accused’s bags.

Under section 110 of the Customs Act of 1962, a total of $52,900 was seized, and the accused was taken into custody under section 104 of the same act.