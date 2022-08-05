Homegrown beer brands to celebrate International Beer Day in 2022!

The third most consumed beverage worldwide is beer. One of the first alcoholic beverages, its alcohol concentration ranges from 0.5 to 20 percent, whereas most beers only contain 5 to 10 percent. Beer is a beverage made from the fermentation of grains such as wheat, maize, barley, even rice and oats. It is a staple of religious festivities and culinary customs in many nations. Beer has progressively gained market share in India as alcohol use has grown. Here is a list of some domestic brands that are now popular and are getting more so.

BeeYoung: Kimaya Himalayan Beverages makes a robust craft beer. It is made of barley and boasts a bold, sharp flavour. It is brewed using Argentinian barley, 10% sortex rice, yeast, and Bhakra Dam spring water. It boasts a well-balanced maltiness, a strong flavour, and a silky texture. The hops Columbus and Styrian Golding leave behind a slightly lemony and mildly bitter aftertaste.

Lone Wolf: Lone Wolf is the newest product on the market, produced by Atul Singh’s Onkara Beverages & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. It is a beer with a robust flavour and an affordable price that was introduced in 2022. This malt beer lacks the customary bitterness in flavour and has a pleasant aftertaste. VSL is making its initial push into the Alcobev market, with a long-term goal of expanding into LABs (low alcohol beverages) and RTDs (ready-to-drink) segments.

Simba: Simba is a premium craft beer that has been around for about six years. Its portfolio includes WIT, Light, Stout, and Strong products in various market pricing ranges. The Belgian Wit style is given a contemporary Indian twist with Simba. It has a subtle citrus flavour without being excessively sugary, and it is refreshing. The sessionable Simba Stout has a light body and little bitterness. Simba Lager has a rich, meal-like aroma and is smooth and fresh. Comparatively speaking, it has a more sophisticated taste.

Godfather: Godfather is one of Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.’s main brands and one of the best-selling beers in India, with a sizable market, especially in North India. It has an ABV of 8%. It is inexpensive and has a full-bodied, smooth flavour. It is affordable and has a smooth, full-bodied flavor with a stable head and good mouth feel.c It is positioned as ‘LEGENDARY BEER’ and targets the outgoing youth from metro cities that fancies stronger and refined lager beer.

Seven Rivers: This artisan beer brand can also be referred to as ‘homegrown.’ Abinbev introduced it a few months ago in India. It is only accessible in India and has been particularly tailored for that country. Strong wheat beer Seven Rivers Hefeweizen was created specifically for the Indian palate. It has a bready, malty sweetness with hints of banana and clove. The wheat-based brew’s fruity fragrances add to its allure. It uses locally sourced ingredients and has flavours selected to appeal to Indian taste buds. For now, the brand will only be sold in India.