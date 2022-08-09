Following an automobile accident, Anne Heche is now in a coma.

Anne Heche, an American actress and director who was recently engaged in an automobile accident in Los Angeles, has fallen into a coma. According to Variety, the actress has a lung injury that need artificial ventilation and is in a very grave state.

According to a statement acquired by Variety from the actor’s agent, ‘Anne is currently in extremely grave condition. She needs mechanical respiration due to a major lung injury, and surgery is needed to treat burns. She is unconscious and hasn’t awakened since right after the accident.’

Her spokesman had earlier announced an update saying she was expected to be in stable condition on Saturday.

‘Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you`, the earlier statement accessed by Variety further read.

According to NBC4LA and CNN sources, Heche was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Friday after her automobile struck a house in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles.

Heche allegedly had burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was operating caught on fire. A few minutes prior to the collision on Walgrove Avenue, the actor was allegedly involved in another mishap at an adjacent apartment building.

Variety reports that Heche was getting ready to promote her part in Lifetime’s opioid crime drama ‘Girl in Room 13’ when the tragedy took place.

Heche was supposed to promote the upcoming series this week during the network’s Television Critics Association press tour.