India’s first underwater metro expected to be finished by June 2023.

According to the project’s executing agency Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the East-West corridor project, which would be India’s first underwater metro service, is projected to be finished by June 2023. The metro line is now in use between Sector V and Sealdah stations. It will connect Salt Lake City to Howrah through Kolkata and a section below the Hooghly river.

‘Target for commissioning of the balance section from Sealdah to Howrah Maidan is June 2023,’ according to a statement from the KMRC. 9.30 km of the project’s total 16.55 km are in operation between Sector V and Sealdah. It is anticipated that the remaining 7.25 km would be operational in less than a year.

Lakhs of commuters will be greatly relieved when the project is finished since it will link the crowded Howrah and Sealdah railway stations with the Esplanade stop of the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro. 10.8 km of the total 16.55 km of the route are underground, and 5.8 km are elevated.

The project, which was initially expected to be finished by December 2021, has been postponed as a result of incidents that took place at Bowbazar in central Kolkata while tunnelling work was being done.

Nearly three years after a similar event there, several houses there experienced cracking in May when underground work was being done. A tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer on August 31, 2019, which caused severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several nearby buildings.