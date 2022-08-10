BSP MLA’s bungalow in Bhopal broken by thieves, steal groceries

In Bhopal’s 74 Bungalow area, thieves broke into a BSP MLA’s empty government bungalow and took many items, including dry fruit. Bungalow B-23 was given to Rambai, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from the Patharia assembly district in Damoh. The bungalow’s lock was smashed when the MLA returned to Bhopal on Monday after spending the previous month away.

When she entered, she noticed that the thieves had entered the kitchen and taken a large amount of groceries, including cashew and almonds, lentils, and many other food items. In addition to this, the thieves also took the bungalow’s lights.

Chain Singh Raghuvanshi, the in-charge of the TT Nagar police station, told India Today that when MLA Rambai was away from Bhopal for a significant period of time, thieves targeted her residence. The CCTV footage from the area is being checked as part of the investigation.