Detective agency employee arrested for illegally providing personal information

An employee of a private detective service who was selling personal information on anyone illegally in exchange for large sums of money was recently detained by Delhi Police. The arrest happened on August 8th, a Monday.

The call details record (CDR) of any person could be illegally provided by a person working at a private detective agency in exchange for a large amount, according to sensitive information that officials received on August 7. To verify the facts, the team created a fake customer and set up a trap.

The accused, 22-year-old Pawan Kumar, was detained on August 8 in Sector 18, Rohini, and a pen drive containing CDR as well as Rs 25,000 were taken from him.

When questioned, Pawan said he was a field boy for Venus Detective Agency in Noida, conducting this work illegally with his partner and providing the data in accordance with the demands of the clients. CDRs, location records, income tax returns, bank statements, ownership records, etc. were among the details.

During questioning, Pawan revealed that many agencies are involved in this job and have sought vast sums in return for providing personal information and CDR. While Pawan is in custody, his accomplice has fled.