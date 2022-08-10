Government of Chhattisgarh extends panchayat rights in certain areas

On World Tribal Day, the Chhattisgarh government put into effect PESA Rule-2022, which extends panchayat rights to specified regions. ‘The power of the Gram Sabha will increase with the implementation of the PESA Act. 50% of the members of the Gram Sabha will be from the tribal community. Out of this 50 percent, 25 percent will be women members. They will also have the right to take decisions in the development of villages and to settle mutual disputes,’ Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said.

According to the Congress leader, measures have been taken by the state government under a central Act to protect tribal interest and enhance the power of gram panchayat. ‘The PESA law was already there but due to non-formulation of its rules, tribals were not getting its benefits. But now with the formation of rules, they will be able to decide for themselves about their water-forestland,’ he said.

From August 15 to January 26, the awareness campaign will be carried out through gramme sabhas in the villages. According to him, the state government is committed to preserving and protecting tribal culture.

In addition to giving lakhs of adivasis and forest dwellers certificates for their community’s forest rights as well as a public holiday on World Tribal Day, Baghel claimed that his government has also been purchasing 65 minor forest products at support prices.