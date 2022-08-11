Baburao Pacharne, former BJP MLA, dies at 71

Baburao Pacharne, 71, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Pune district, passed away on Thursday in a local private hospital after a long illness, according to sources close to him.

Son, daughter, and members of their families remain to grieve his passing. Pacharne represented the BJP in the rural area of Pune and served as an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had twice served as a legislator, from 2014 to 2019, and six times as a contestant for the Shirur assembly constituency in the district.

On August 9, BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the ill minister.