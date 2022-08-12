17 people still missing in Banda boat tragedy, 3 bodies found

Three bodies have been found when a boat capsized on the Yamuna River in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. According to the district magistrate’s office, up to 13 people have been saved, while 17 more are still missing. People were trying to cross the river to get to Fatehpur when the incident happened.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, ‘The accident in Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work: PM.’

At least 20 people went missing and were feared dead on Thursday after the boat carrying nearly 30 people, motorcycles, and bicycles capsized. However, up to 13 people were saved. Awanish K. Awasthi, additional chief secretary for the home department, said: ‘The boatman has been detained and a rescue operation is underway. It will continue at night also. As of now, around 20 people have been rescued and 14-15 are missing. 3 bodies were recovered.’

The incident that happened at around 4 o’clock in the afternoon cast a gloomy mist over the Marka police station region of the district.