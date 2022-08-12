According to Denise Richards, her marriage with Charlie Sheen was ‘very toxic.’

On this week’s Dear Media podcast, ‘Divorced Not Dead,’ American actress and television personality Denise Richards gave her divorce from ex-husband Charlie Sheen some thought. Sheen and Richards divorced in 2006 when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola. She told interviewer Caroline Stanbury, ‘I said to myself: ‘Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?’

Without intending to offend him, she continued, ‘but I believe he would take it and understand what I’m saying, and that’s when I was like, ‘Well, why am I accepting this?’

According to Entertainment Tonight, Sheen has a history of substance misuse and has also been accused of multiple sex abuse and assault claims.

Richards, 51, admitted that she was having a hard time coming to terms with her split from Charlie and claimed she ‘felt bad for splintering the family unit.’ ‘For years, I battled with that.’

The former cast member of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ continued, ‘It was not a healthy situation.’

After the birth of Lola, Richards said that she and Sheen made amends, but their marriage was ‘extremely toxic’ and they soon parted ways. Shortly after their divorce, she then asked for exclusive custody of their two daughters and a restraining order against Sheen. Even though she has had legal custody of the girls ever then, Richards claimed that she has always made an attempt to let the girls visit their father.

The ‘Wild Things’ star remarked, ‘There is a lot that the public doesn’t know, and you never know what happens behind closed doors.’

‘I wanted the children to come to know their dad for who he is, not what he suffers with, during the moments when he was in a good position and able to. In contrast to what they might or might not have read about their father, I wanted them to know their dad for themselves,’ she said.

However, Richards said she sometimes questions whether enabling her daughters to see her and her ex-husband as one unit when they were together has done any good to them. ‘I never wanted them to sense any discord between us because I didn’t want them to feel (unsettled), you know what I mean?’ he added. ‘There’s really no handbook for this, especially when you’re in public.’

Richards claims she has no regrets about marrying Charlie, adding that ‘she truly do think that she and I were brought together to have our girls,’ despite their ‘rocky periods and fights.’

Sheen and Richards divorced after four years of marriage. Their younger child, Lola, is now 17 years old, and their oldest daughter, Sami, turned 18 in March. Richards then became a single parent and adopted a girl named Eloise. In 2018, Richards married Aaron Phypers. Richards, meanwhile, just opened a personal ‘OnlyFans’ account.