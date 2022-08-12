Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal after 20 years

After 20 years of evading police, Delhi Police on Wednesday, August 10, arrested a history-sheeter who had 13 cases pending against him. The accused, known as Dilshad alias Lalchand, was arrested at Delhi’s Sultanpuri Bus Terminal on the basis of secret information.

Dilshad, the 40-year-old accused, confessed during questioning that he started hanging out with the wrong crowd and committing crimes to support his drug habit.

He and his colleagues robbed a truck in Delhi’s Badarpur area in 1999 and stole 23 cartons of engine oil from it. They were eventually captured by police along with the stolen goods. The accused sold his home and began residing at various addresses in order to avoid being arrested while out on court-ordered bail.

He was found to be connected to 13 cases of theft, extortion, robbery, and other crimes that were filed under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and other laws at several police stations in and near Delhi.