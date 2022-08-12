Exclusive Report! Narcotic Jihad in Kerala: Drug mafia offers ‘free drugs’ to young girls, enslaves & tortures!

In a shocking revelation, a 9th-grade girl in Kerala claims that her classmate tortured her and made her addicted to drugs. The girl also stated that she knows 11 other girls who were similarly drugged and tortured. The child’s parents have stated that they are disclosing the situation so that it does not happen to anyone else.

The classmate was arrested under the POCSO Act after his parents alerted the police. The juvenile home resident’s child was later released on bail. The family claimed that a large drug mafia is behind them. The gang gives away drugs, including MDMA, for free. The friend, who pretended to be in love and then friendship, first gave him drugs in the name of relieving mental stress. She was abused physically and mentally several times after being given drugs.

After becoming addicted to the drug, which is initially provided for free, they are encouraged to sell their bodies to pay for the drug. Those who denied this, according to the girl, were beaten and kicked on the ground, as well as physically harassed. The girl stated that she became suicidal after becoming addicted to drugs and was rescued by her parents.

The child revealed sexual harassment during counselling after being taken to a drug addiction treatment centre. Only one child’s parents filed a complaint with the ACP. According to the parents, the police took immediate action. The police were given photos, videos, and other information.