Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.67 against the US dollar. During trading, it lost further ground to 79.71, registering a decline of 9 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11% to 105.20. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore.