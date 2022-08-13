Goa Panchayat polls: BJP bags victory in 140 out of 186 seats

Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 140 seats out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10 on Friday, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The Chief Minister also welcomed the victorious BJP candidate of the Panchayat polls.

‘The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in Goa were conducted on August 10. The results have been declared, and we have won over 140 seats. Assembly, Lok Sabha and now Panchayat elections we swapped this shows our work. I am sure the Central committee will appreciate it’, CM Sawant said.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that this is the first time in Goa Panchayat that any party has won so many seats. ‘First time in Goa Panchayat election any party has won so many seats, this is historic win by BJP’, Mr Tanavade said. The elections were held on August 10. Goa had reported a 78.70% voter turnout for the panchayat elections.