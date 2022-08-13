Major attraction in UAE announces 50% discount on tickets

Dubai: Sky Views Observatory in Dubai has announced 50% discount on the admission tickets. The major tourist attraction is offering 50% discounts on tickets to Sky Views Edge Walk. The discount will continue till August 31, for both residents and tourists.

Entry tickets will be 357 UAE dirhams. The actual price is Dh714 per person. For every Sky Views Edge Walk ticket booked, guests can also enjoy one complimentary glass slide experience and glass walk experience.

Edge Walk is an air-walking experience allowing visitors to step onto the external perimeter in a hands-free walk taking in the sweeping view. Sky Views located in Downtown Dubai is a futuristically designed podium connecting the apex of The Address Sky View twin 50-story elliptical dual towers rising from a curvilinear podium (with a total height of 237.45m and 260.85m, respectively).

Bookings can be made by logging onto www.skyviewsdubai.com and inserting Promo Code SKY50.