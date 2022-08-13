Post days of recurring disruptions, KSRTC services back to be normal from today

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC bus services in Kerala will be back to normal from Saturday after days of recurring disruptions and cancellation of services due to acute diesel shortage. With the assistance of Rs 20 crore from the State Government reaching the bank account of the KSRTC, the Corporation will be now able to immediately settle dues of Rs 15 crore to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which supplies diesel to the state utility.

The KSRTC has also begun salary disbursal for July partially. The employees on contract such as sweepers were given salary first. The KSRTC, the other day, stopped procuring diesel from private petrol bunks, anticipating the arrival of the government’s assistance of Rs 20 crore in the bank account.

Earlier, the KSRTC had approached the State Government for assistance of Rs 123 crore. Later, such a request was withdrawn and a revised request for financial help to the tune of Rs 103 crore was submitted. Of the Rs 103 crore sought, Rs 50 crore is meant for paying the overdraft taken from the banks while Rs 3 crore is needed for paying the interest accrued for the overdraft. Another Rs 50 crore was sought for disbursing employees’ salaries for July.