BMW launches M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé in the Indian markets. The new limited edition is launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH division. BMW India will only launch 10 unites of the car in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 1.53 Crore (ex-showroom).

The new M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. The engine produces a maximum power of 510 bhp and peak torque of 650 Nm. The engine is mated with a 8 speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in merely 3.5 seconds.

The car is offered in 2 colours- Macao blue and Imola Red. BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition rides on 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M double-spoke wheels which are polished in Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze colors.

The car comes equipped with most premium features in the form of M Seat belts, multifunctional M steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic 3 zone A/C, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors. The new car has several features including Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, 10.25-inch BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

Safety features include 6-airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Dry Braking function.