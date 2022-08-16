Jamia student sentenced to 30 days of judicial prison by NIA court for having ‘ISIS links’

Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active ISIS member, was sent to 30 days of judicial custody by an NIA court on Tuesday. Ahmad, a student at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, was arrested on August 6 for actively supporting the terrorist organization and for soliciting donations from supporters both inside and outside of India. At the conclusion of his NIA remand on Tuesday, he was brought before the court.

The NIA claimed that Ahmad, 22, was sending the money acquired via cryptocurrency to Syria and other nations after his arrest earlier this month. Ahmad, a Patna native, was residing in Delhi’s Batla House area. At Jamia, he is a second-year electrical engineering student. After the NIA searched Batla House, Ahmad was arrested.

‘Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency to further the activities of ISIS,’ according to the NIA statement following the 22-year-detention. old’s

The agency had searched up to 13 places across six states in July. These raids were carried out in compliance with a case that the NIA filed on its own volition on June 25 in Delhi, citing sections 153A and 153B of the IPC as well as UAPA sections 18, 18B, 38, 39, and 40.