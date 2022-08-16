Singer Rahul Jain is accused of raping a costume designer at his Mumbai apartment.

According to the Oshiwara police on Monday, singer Rahul Jain was accused by a 30-year-old woman costume stylist of allegedly raping her at his flat in Mumbai and an FIR has been filed against him.

The police said, ‘The police lodged a complaint under Section 376 of the IPC and launched a further investigation based on the victim’s statement.’

The artist has also refuted the accusations, calling them ‘false and untrue,’ according to the police, and no one has yet been arrested in this matter.

Singer Jain allegedly threatened to murder the victim even, according to the victim’s account. He said, ‘if you tell anyone, I will kill you. I will end your career.’

Although no one has been arrested in this matter to date, Rahul Jain will shortly be questioned by investigators, according to the police.

The victim claimed to the police that Jain beat her when she resisted him and attempted to sabotage the evidence.