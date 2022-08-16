Raising Dalit resentment in Jalore, Rajasthan’s intelligence agency warned government

In a private school in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, a nine-year-old Dalit boy died on August 13 after allegedly being beaten by a teacher for sipping water from a pot. After his death, the state Intelligence Bureau (IB) had warned the government that Dalit organisation members were upset about the incident and might become agitated in large numbers.

‘In reference to the incident, strong reactions are floating amongst Dalits on Whatsapp and other social media platforms. Dalits are angry over the thrashing and showing their reactions to the so-called inefficiency of the government. In reference to this, there might be a strong reaction/agitation by Dalits ahead,’ reads the alert.

Even after this warning, the situation in Rajasthan’s Jalore district worsened, and clashes erupted on Sunday between police and the Dalit boy’s family and supporters. After a police baton charged the angry locals, the majority of whom are Dalit community members, the father of the deceased and other family members suffered serious injuries.