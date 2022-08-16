Surajpur Court grants bail to 6 supporters in Shrikant Tyagi case

Six supporters of self-proclaimed BJP worker Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested for harassing and assaulting a woman on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B have been granted bail by Surajpur Court.

The six supporters—Prince Tyagi, Nitin Tyagi, Ravi Pandit, Lokendra Tyagi, Churchill, and Rahul—were arrested after they allegedly entered society without permission and asked for the address of the woman Shrikant Tyagi had allegedly mistreated.

The society’s citizens held the men in custody after refusing to reveal the information. The police team arrived at the scene after the commotion and took care of the males who had been arrested. They were all charged with violating IPC sections 147, 447, 504, 506, 323, 419, 34, 120 b, and 353.

For the uninitiated, the event happened when the woman protested Tyagi’s planting of some trees, alleging a violation of the law despite his claims that he had every right to do so.

In total, 12 police teams and the Uttar Pradesh STF searched three states for Shrikant Tyagi. The police arrested him and three of his pals after tracking him to Meerut.