Why a water crisis in a Mexican city is terrible news for the US explained.

Despite being a centre of industry and the third-largest city in Mexico, Monterrey is currently experiencing a severe water shortage, according to USA Today.

Early in June, officials had indicated that there would only be six hours of daily access to flowing water. As a result of the high temperatures and dry weather, two of the city’s three main reservoirs are almost completely depleted. Less rainfall is attributed to La Nia by climatologists. The obvious issue is primarily a result of the water supply being unable to keep up with the population growth.

Numerous regions of North America are dealing with the same issue, not only Mexico.

Numerous Native American tribes living near the Colorado River Basin do not have access to dependable water sources or clean drinking water, thus they are forced to travel to distant locations to obtain some.

Western US also exhibits Monterrey-like characteristics. Cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas are seeing an increase in population as agriculture is stealing water from the Colorado River, following a similar pattern to what the beverage firms are doing in Mexico. The water use plans, according to experts, are ‘decades old, unduly optimistic, and poorly executed.’