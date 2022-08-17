Indian Embassy in this Gulf country issues warning over travel fraud

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning over travel fraud. The Indian diplomatic mission said that cyber frauds are using a fake social media handle to cheat Indian nationals in the country.

The mission has said that fraudsters are using the @embassy_help (Twitter) and [email protected] to defraud Indian citizens. The cyber frauds commit the fraud by sending messages and collecting money to arrange expats’ travel from the UAE to India.

‘All Indian nationals are hereby informed that Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, has no affiliation whatsoever with the twitter handle @embassy_help and email ID [email protected] It is advised to cross-check particulars of e-mail IDs and social media accounts of the embassy from our website to avoid falling into the trap of unscrupulous elements. Kindly note that email IDs of all Indian Missions/Posts always end with domain @mea.gov.in,’ the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

The embassy said that all official email IDs, Twitter handle, Facebook ID and telephone numbers are mentioned on its official website. The official Twitter handle of the Embassy is @IndembAbuDhabi.