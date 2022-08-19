Kerala police detains customs officer for aiding gold smugglers

Malappuram: Kerala Police detained a customs officer on Thursday, for allegedly helping in gold smuggling. The customs officer in the rank of Superintendent was taken into custody while he was allegedly waiting for gold carriers outside the Karipur airport on Thursday.

According to police, Customs Superintendent Muniyappa helped the carriers, who landed at the airport from Dubai on an early morning flight to smuggle 320 grams of gold they had brought, out of the airport after accepting money from them. Police arrested two residents of Kasargod who had arrived from Dubai.

Muniyappa was taken into custody when he was waiting for carriers to hand over 320 grams of gold which he had taken out of the airport. Kerala Police registered a case under CrPC Section 102 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) against the officer as police do not have the mandate to arrest the officer. The investigation is underway.