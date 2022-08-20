DJ Snake has announced a six-city tour in India. I’m Back, India!

After a successful local run in 2019, French record producer-musician DJ Snake is about to embark on a lengthy tour of India. DJ Snake announced the details of his India tour on Twitter. ‘India, I’m Back!!,’ he stated after sharing the poster.

The schedule, which is billed as one of the ‘biggest arena displays to be experienced in India’ this year, consists of six performances spread out over two weekends in six major metropolises.

The French powerhouse will begin his tour on November 18 in Ahmedabad, then perform in Delhi NCR on November 29 before flying back to Hyderabad on November 25 for the following performance. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 26, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

The boundary-pushing disruptor will combine parts of traditional dance music with vintage R&B and funk in the upcoming showcase to produce an anthem-like electronic set and ignite the stage at these multi-city, high-octane, can’t-miss stadium concerts. Additionally, he posted a video containing snippets from his most recent trip to India.