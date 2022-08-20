Kerala amends service rules; Makes proficiency in Malayalam mandatory for Govt jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala amended the State and Subordinate Service Rules to make Malayalam language proficiency compulsory for entry to state government services. With this amendment, learning Malayalam as a subject in Class 10, Class 12 and degree is a must for the candidates.

Though the government had issued an order regarding the same, the amendments to Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules were not made earlier. Those who have not learnt the Malayalam language until their degree level must appear for a special Malayalam proficiency test conducted by PSC. They need to score at least 40% marks in this test.

The proficiency test will be equivalent to Senior Higher Diploma Course conducted by Malayalam Mission, which is considered equivalent to the 10th Standard Malayalam syllabus. Those who qualify the test can only complete the probation which is crucial for the appointment. However, Class IV employees and those who have cleared Senior Higher Diploma Course directly have to qualify proficiency test as part of the recruitment formalities. Similarly, those candidates from linguistic minorities are exempted from Malayalam language proficiency.