Women arrested for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 5 crore

Mumbai: The Customs department arrested a Sierra Leone national for smuggling narcotic drugs. The women was arrested from the Mumbai International Airport. Customs official’s recovered 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore form her.

The woman had arrived in arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight. Customs officials informed that the women identified as Sierra Leonean was placed under arrest after the recovery of the drug The drug was found concealed in her purse.