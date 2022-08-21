Air India launches 24 additional flights on these routes: Details inside

New Delhi: Flagship carrier in India, Air India announced 24 additional flights connecting metro cities in the country. The air carrier will deploy these additional flights on the routes of metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, among others.

Air India will add 2 new flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, 1 new flight on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route.

Also Read: Alliance Air resumes this domestic flight service

Air India’s narrowbody fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.