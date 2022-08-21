Illegal ammunition trafficking; Delhi Police arrest kingpin of syndicate involved

On Saturday, Delhi Officers arrested a 27-year-old gang leader who had been found in possession of 2,251 live cartridges. Accused man of the Uttar Pradesh district of Jaunpur named Shubham Singh is accused of providing ammunition and weapons to the sand mafia in Bihar.

Six members of this gang—Ajmal, Rashid, Saddam, Parikshit Negi, Nasir, and another person—were detained earlier this month. He was found in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh by Delhi Police, but he kept moving around. Later, he was captured and taken to Delhi.

Shubham Singh revealed during questioning that he was arrested in a case of a murder attempt when he was 17 years old in PS Sarpatha, district Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. When he was released from prison, he met with arms dealers and began selling weapons and ammunition that were created in his native country. Later, he interacted with the sand mafias active in the Bihar district of Arrah’s Bhojpur.

Later, Anil Balyan, a Meerut resident already engaged in the illegal trade of live cartridges, came into contact with Shubham. The illegal trafficking of cartridges from Dehradun to the sand mafias in Bhojpur, Arrah, Bihar was initiated when Anil Balyan introduced Shubham to Parikshit Negi.