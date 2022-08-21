Nayyara Noor, a legendary vocalist from Pakistan, passed away.

Nayyara Noor, a legendary singer from Pakistan, has passed away. She was 71 years old. Rana Zaidi, her nephew, announced her passing on Sunday, August 21.

Noor, sometimes referred to as Bulbul-e-Pakistan, passed away in Karachi. Although the precise cause of her death has not been disclosed, rumours indicate that she was not feeling well and had been receiving treatment for it in the city for a few days.

The well-known vocalist was born on November 3, 1950, in Assam, a state in India’s northeast, which is also where she spent her early years of childhood.

Later, when Noor was just seven years old, she along with her family migrated to Karachi except for her father.

Since Nayyara lacked any musical training, Begum Akhtar’s ghazals and thumris as well as the voice of actor and singer Karan Devi’s Bhajans served as her early musical inspiration. However, a college professor who had heard Noor sing melodiously had recognised her talent and given her the chance to perform in front of the class.

Later, she began singing in her university’s radio programmes. Nayyara began singing in TV daily soaps in the year 1971. She later provided her voice for motion pictures and performed ghazals by renowned poets at numerous public events.