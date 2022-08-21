Numerous Finnish women post party videos expressing their support for Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Hundreds of Finnish women have shared recordings of themselves dancing and having a good time to demonstrate their support for the leader after a video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing went viral and received harsh criticism from the populace.

Videos posted online depicted the prime minister enjoying herself in a VIP area of a well-known club, dancing and singing with her pals during a party.

After facing criticism for her actions, Marin, 36, in an effort to defend herself, claimed that all she did was dance, sing, and enjoy herself with her friends. She said, ‘I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,’ The Guardian reported.

The hashtag ‘solidarity with Sanna’ was used to distribute memes from movies that featured dancing, happy women. Women uploaded films of themselves dancing, imbibing, and supporting the leader of Finland.